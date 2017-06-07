The grandmother of a missing 5-year-old South Pasadena boy spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday, exclusively with Eyewitness News.Vartoush Andressian showed video of her grandson, Ara Andressian Jr, with his father just days before he disappeared."I want my baby safe. That's what I want. I don't want anything else," she said.On April 22, Andressian Sr. was found passed out next to his car at Arroyo Park in South Pasadena. Detectives said the vehicle was doused in gasoline.But Vartoush said she doesn't believe that happened to her son and that she wasn't allowed to see him when he was in the hospital."They didn't let me even just to see my son and then that's what the nurse told me," she said.She said she was surprised when detectives searched her house. She said she has cooperated with them since the beginning."Anything they ask, I talk, I show picture. I show everything. What else you want to know? I'm here," she said.During a news conference, detectives said the child's father refused to talk to them. But Vartoush said that is not true."My son was not feeling comfortable to the public to talk. Then they make him like a monster...he can't go near public and talk," she said.She added that wherever her son goes, he is stared at by members of the public.The sheriff's department is asking for anyone with information about the mysterious disappearance to call them. There is also a $20,000 reward.