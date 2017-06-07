NEWS

Grandmother of missing 5-year-old South Pasadena boy speaks out for 1st time

EMBED </>More Videos

The grandmother of a missing 5-year-old South Pasadena boy spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday, exclusively with Eyewitness News. (KABC)

By
SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
The grandmother of a missing 5-year-old South Pasadena boy spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday, exclusively with Eyewitness News.

WATCH: See the exclusive interview at 4pm on ABC7

Vartoush Andressian showed video of her grandson, Ara Andressian Jr, with his father just days before he disappeared.

"I want my baby safe. That's what I want. I don't want anything else," she said.

On April 22, Andressian Sr. was found passed out next to his car at Arroyo Park in South Pasadena. Detectives said the vehicle was doused in gasoline.

But Vartoush said she doesn't believe that happened to her son and that she wasn't allowed to see him when he was in the hospital.

"They didn't let me even just to see my son and then that's what the nurse told me," she said.

She said she was surprised when detectives searched her house. She said she has cooperated with them since the beginning.

"Anything they ask, I talk, I show picture. I show everything. What else you want to know? I'm here," she said.

During a news conference, detectives said the child's father refused to talk to them. But Vartoush said that is not true.

"My son was not feeling comfortable to the public to talk. Then they make him like a monster...he can't go near public and talk," she said.

She added that wherever her son goes, he is stared at by members of the public.

The sheriff's department is asking for anyone with information about the mysterious disappearance to call them. There is also a $20,000 reward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsexclusivemissing childrenmissing boychildrenmissing personsearchSouth PasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Startling details revealed in disappearance of South Pasadena boy
New search for missing boy at South Pasadena park yields no clues
Home of missing South Pasadena boy's grandmother searched
Missing South Pasadena boy: Authorities to consider $10K reward
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy says he was possibly 'attacked' at park
Dad of missing South Pasadena boy released from jail
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
NEWS
Cocaine found in vending machine toys, police say
Child critically injured after being struck by stray bullet in Compton
Pro-Trump group ramps up anti-Comey ads
Polls tighten on eve of UK general election
More News
Top Stories
Child critically injured after being struck by stray bullet in Compton
NASA's new class of astronauts includes 2 with ties to SoCal
Comey to tell Senate Trump asked him to 'lift the cloud' of Russia probe
Suspect armed with AK-47 caught after chase in LA County
Man shot at Gardena gas station during robbery attempt
Bill Cosby's chief accuser denies romance before alleged assault
Trump to nominate ex-Justice official as new FBI director
Show More
Danny Dias of MTV's 'Road Rules' found dead in Brooklyn
Cocaine found in vending machine toys, police say
Woman sought in drugging, robbing of men met at Hollywood nightclub
Suspect killed, LAPD officer injured in Wilmington
12 killed in IS-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament, shrine
More News
Top Video
Man shot at Gardena gas station during robbery attempt
Suspect armed with AK-47 caught after chase in LA County
12 killed in IS-claimed attacks on Iran's parliament, shrine
Woman gives birth to 13-pound baby
More Video