A Super King market security guard in Claremont shot and injured a suspect attempting to break into a produce manager's car Tuesday night.Authorities said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Auto Center Drive. The produce manager was heading to her car, authorities said, when she saw the suspect trying to break into her car.The manager ran back into the store, told the security guard what happened and the guard confronted the suspect. Authorities said at some point, the guard ended up opening fire, hitting the suspect multiple times.The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition at a local hospital.Authorities said it was unclear if the suspect was armed. The employee and security guard were unharmed.The investigation was ongoing.Anyone with more information as urged to call the Claremont Police Department at (909) 399-5411.