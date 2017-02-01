Guards have been taken hostage by inmates at a maximum security prison in Delaware, according to state officials.The guards were being held at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna. No further details about the situation were made available by authorities.Geoffrey Klopp, president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware, reportedly told the Associated Press he had been told by the Department of Correction commissioner that prison guards had been taken hostage.Spokeswoman Jayme Gravell provided few details, the AP reports, but described the situation as an isolated incident, adding that there was no threat to the public.Authorities were called to the complex on Paddock Road just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.The original call was for a smoke condition in the building.All of Delaware's state prisons have been placed on lockdown.The lockdown also covers the Howard Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington, the Baylor Women's Facility in New Castle and the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.