NEWS

Hacienda Heights family try to recover after home destroyed possibly by fireworks

EMBED </>More Videos

A family in Hacienda Heights struggles to recover after a Fourth of July fire left their home in ruins. (KABC)

By
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A family in Hacienda Heights struggles to recover after a Fourth of July fire left their home in ruins.

All six people inside the home escaped unharmed when the blaze erupted, but it destroyed the garage and upstairs bedrooms.

"I heard my wife yell the garage is on fire. Apparently one of the neighbors had come up and beat on the door. Four cars - they're a total loss," Joseph Lopez said.

A witness believes illegal fireworks in the neighborhood are to blame. A nearby resident watching the fire stepped in to care for the family's pets.

"I think she put up you know several hundred dollars to get them emergency doctors to work on them. So she's been amazing. She started a GoFundMe page," Joseph said.

It turns out Cindy Shae was returning a favor. The Lopez family found her lost dog a little more than a month ago, but they had never met in person.

"Watching the flames go up, I just imagined my own home - my own family pets being inside. The most interesting part is I never saw the family suffering from material things," Shae said.

Joseph said there were five cats in the home, but one of them did not make it. The Lopez family said they are grateful to have fire insurance to recover most of what they lost, but some things are irreplaceable.

"Memorabilia from our dads, they were both serviceman. The flags that were on their coffins burned, so some tough things like that," Joseph said.

Still, they said their faith and church family are helping them focus on the good in all of this.

"I know with the grace of God that's why we're here today and the good Samaritan across the street who actually came pounding on our doors," Sandy Lopez said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newshouse firefireworksfamilyjuly fourthjuly 4thHacienda HeightsLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
10th GOP senator says he doesn't support health care bill
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
California considers allowing gender-neutral licenses
More News
Top Stories
Excessive heat expected all weekend across SoCal
Power outage reported at The Grove
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
Joan Lee, wife of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee, dies at 93
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Small brush fire erupts in Claremont
California considers allowing gender-neutral licenses
Show More
Heat wave prompts park closure in Monrovia
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
Woman filmed leaving kids in hot car in Victorville
Stray bullet on July 4 narrowly misses Azusa father, daughter
Nursing assistant apprehended after alleged sex assaults
More News
Top Video
Dozens of snakes, alligators seized in Thousand Oaks
Bear mauls Mercedes, makes Mammoth trip memorable
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
Justin Turner wins All-Star game spot with 20.8M votes
More Video