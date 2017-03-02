DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A hearing was held to determine whether two pit bulls that unleashed a deadly attack in Lincoln Heights will be euthanized.
The attack in the 2600 block of Lincoln Park Avenue killed 76-year-old Valentin Herrera and his pet Pomeranian.
Animal control officials heard graphic testimony from eyewitnesses at the hearing on Wednesday. Witnesses spoke with ABC7 outside the courtroom in downtown Los Angeles.
"I saw the dogs pulling something apart. I didn't know it was a dog," neighbor Frank Carrsco said. "I thought it was just a piece of material, but then I realized after I drove around I saw them pulling it apart and I thought, 'Oh my God it's a dog!'"
The hearing was the first time Valentine Herrera's son heard details of the brutal attack.
"I didn't know my dad had to go through all that. It was hard," Luis Herrera said.
Valentine Herrera was in the hospital for nearly a month after the attack happened on Feb. 2 and later succumbed to this injuries.
Officers seized the pit bulls, which they said were unlicensed. At the hearing, neighbors said the dogs' owner didn't try to stop the attack.
"What got me mad is the owner just stayed at the gate just looking at the incident like he was a spectator," Carrasco said. "The dogs were in the yard, but he actually wouldn't come out to give aid to the victim."
The owner of the dogs didn't go on camera, and at the hearing said he was on medication at the time and in shock.
"If it was my dog at least I would've tried to pull him off. You're the owner. You know what your dog is capable of," Luis Herrera said.
Animal control officials have 30 days to make a decision. After a decision is made the dogs' owner can then appeal.
A GoFundMe page was created to help the Herrera family. You can learn more about how to contribute here.