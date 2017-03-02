NEWS

Hearing held for 2 pit bulls that killed man, dog in Lincoln Heights

EMBED </>More News Videos

A hearing was held for two pit bulls officials said attacked and killed 76-year-old Valentine Herrera and his Pomeranian in Lincoln Heights.

By
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A hearing was held to determine whether two pit bulls that unleashed a deadly attack in Lincoln Heights will be euthanized.

The attack in the 2600 block of Lincoln Park Avenue killed 76-year-old Valentin Herrera and his pet Pomeranian.

Animal control officials heard graphic testimony from eyewitnesses at the hearing on Wednesday. Witnesses spoke with ABC7 outside the courtroom in downtown Los Angeles.

"I saw the dogs pulling something apart. I didn't know it was a dog," neighbor Frank Carrsco said. "I thought it was just a piece of material, but then I realized after I drove around I saw them pulling it apart and I thought, 'Oh my God it's a dog!'"

The hearing was the first time Valentine Herrera's son heard details of the brutal attack.

"I didn't know my dad had to go through all that. It was hard," Luis Herrera said.

Valentine Herrera was in the hospital for nearly a month after the attack happened on Feb. 2 and later succumbed to this injuries.

Officers seized the pit bulls, which they said were unlicensed. At the hearing, neighbors said the dogs' owner didn't try to stop the attack.

"What got me mad is the owner just stayed at the gate just looking at the incident like he was a spectator," Carrasco said. "The dogs were in the yard, but he actually wouldn't come out to give aid to the victim."

The owner of the dogs didn't go on camera, and at the hearing said he was on medication at the time and in shock.

"If it was my dog at least I would've tried to pull him off. You're the owner. You know what your dog is capable of," Luis Herrera said.

Animal control officials have 30 days to make a decision. After a decision is made the dogs' owner can then appeal.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the Herrera family. You can learn more about how to contribute here.
Related Topics:
newspit bullpit bull attackdog attackanimalanimal attackLincoln HeightsDowntown LALos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions recuses himself from campaign probes amid Russia questions
Snap Inc. destroying Venice's vibrancy, protesters say
Sessions should recuse himself from Russia inquiries if subject of DOJ investigation, Paul Ryan says
Suspected gang member arrests related to Long Island teen murders
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
More News
Top Stories
Snap Inc. destroying Venice's vibrancy, protesters say
Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
Woman, 64, killed in South LA hit-and-run; driver surrenders
Students walk out of class, protest Montebello school district
Watch this young wrestler's hilarious mat maneuvers
Montclair teen saves niece, herself from home intruder
Show More
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
Boy w/ rare disease hoping to be reunited with Syrian parents
Pet of the Week: 5-year-old poodle mixes named Romeo and Cupid
3 killed in Riverside plane crash identified by coroner
Senate confirms Rick Perry as energy secretary
More News
Top Video
Tiny mouse causes big delay for passengers bound for SFO
Woman, 64, killed in South LA hit-and-run; driver surrenders
Snap Inc. destroying Venice's vibrancy, protesters say
Students walk out of class, protest Montebello school district
More Video