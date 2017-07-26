NEWS

Helium tanker overturns in crash on EB 10 Fwy in Baldwin Park; all lanes reopened

A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 in the El Monte-West Covina area and lanes could be blocked for up to five hours while officials investigate and try to clear the scene.

BALDWIN PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 Freeway in Baldwin Park and lanes were closed for more than three hours while officials investigated and worked to clear the scene.

One of the fuel tanks was leaking, the California Highway Patrol said.

All lanes of the eastbound 10 were temporarily shut down. The north and south transitions from the 605 to the eastbound 10 were also initially closed.

A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 in the Baldwin Park area on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.



The collision was first reported at 8:18 p.m. By 11:30 p.m., the SigAlert was canceled and all lanes were reopened, according to the CHP.

DEVELOPING: We will provide details as they become available.
