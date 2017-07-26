A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 in the Baldwin Park area on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

A helium tanker overturned on the eastbound 10 Freeway near the 605 Freeway in Baldwin Park and lanes were closed for more than three hours while officials investigated and worked to clear the scene.One of the fuel tanks was leaking, the California Highway Patrol said.All lanes of the eastbound 10 were temporarily shut down. The north and south transitions from the 605 to the eastbound 10 were also initially closed.The collision was first reported at 8:18 p.m. By 11:30 p.m., the SigAlert was canceled and all lanes were reopened, according to the CHP.