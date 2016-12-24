Help sought to find driver in hit-run death of South LA bicyclist

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Officials are seeking the public's help in finding a hit-and-run driver who violently struck and killed a bicyclist Monday night in South Los Angeles.
Surveillance video shows a dark-colored car heading south rapidly on Central Avenue near 33rd Street around 7 p.m. and hitting the bicyclist who was slowly crossing the street.
He is flung in the air, hits a parked car and then falls hard to the ground. The car doesn't stop.
Officials said the victim was taken to USC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
City officials posted video of the hit-and-run here. Caution: Some viewers may find the video disturbing as it depicts the bicyclist being violently struck and thrown in the air.
Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Central Traffic at (213)833-3713 or after hours at (877)527-3247.