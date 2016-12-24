  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Help sought to find driver in hit-run death of South LA bicyclist
EMBED </>More News Videos

Officials are seeking the public's help in finding a hit-and-run driver who violently struck and killed a bicyclist Monday night in South Los Angeles.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Officials are seeking the public's help in finding a hit-and-run driver who violently struck and killed a bicyclist Monday night in South Los Angeles.

Surveillance video shows a dark-colored car heading south rapidly on Central Avenue near 33rd Street around 7 p.m. and hitting the bicyclist who was slowly crossing the street.

He is flung in the air, hits a parked car and then falls hard to the ground. The car doesn't stop.

Officials said the victim was taken to USC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

City officials posted video of the hit-and-run here. Caution: Some viewers may find the video disturbing as it depicts the bicyclist being violently struck and thrown in the air.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Central Traffic at (213)833-3713 or after hours at (877)527-3247.
Related Topics:
newsbicyclebicycle crashhit and runhit and run accidentsurveillance videotraffic fatalitiesSouth Los AngelesLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
With Trump Business Conflict Looming, Deutsche Bank Settles Mortgage Crisis Case
MN Vikings Plane Slides off Taxiway, Team Stranded for Hours
US warns of possible ISIS attacks on churches during holidays
San Fernando shooting kills 1, injures 2; suspect sought
More News
Top Stories
Drivers stranded, streets flooded as rain drenches SoCal
Carrie Fisher on ventilator after cardiac arrest on plane headed to LAX
San Fernando shooting kills 1, injures 2; suspect sought
Heavy rainfall to continue through Christmas Eve morning
US warns of possible ISIS attacks on churches during holidays
Paul Wall, Baby Bash arrested while preparing for toy drive
After 63 years together, couple dies hours apart
Show More
Foundation established to honor San Bernardino attack victim
Southlanders coping with rainstorm
LAPD officers complete 400-mile run to help families of fallen officers
Family: NYPD raids wrong home, posts Snapchat of them in cuffs
Anaheim PD seeking driver seen fleeing street-racing crash
More News
Top Video
Drivers stranded, streets flooded as rain drenches SoCal
Carrie Fisher on ventilator after cardiac arrest on plane headed to LAX
San Fernando shooting kills 1, injures 2; suspect sought
Southlanders coping with rainstorm
More Video