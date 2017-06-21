NEWS

Hesperia family tied up, robbed at gunpoint during home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of suspects broke into a Hesperia home, tied up the family and robbed them at gunpoint.

By and ABC7.com staff
HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A group of suspects barged into a Hesperia home, tied up an entire family and robbed them at gunpoint, sheriff's officials said.

Dispatchers received a 911 call around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday from a caller who said up to four men forced their way into a home in the 15300 block of Sycamore Street through a window and tied up everyone in the house.

The robbers ransacked the house, then stole property from the residence, including a car, investigators said.

After the suspects left the home, one of the victims freed herself and the others and called 911.

Responding deputies immediately broadcast the stolen vehicle information to all surrounding law enforcement agencies. Shortly after 5 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers found the stolen car parked in front of a home in the West Covina area.

Several men who were near the vehicle fled when they saw the officers approaching. They were all later arrested.

The robbery was under investigation by Hesperia detectives and the Specialized Enforcement Detail. At this point, authorities say the home invasion appears to be completely random.

The victims who were tied up were shaken up but uninjured.

If you have any information about this case, you're urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Hesperia Station - Detective Division at (760) 947-1500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsrobberystolen carbreak-inCHPhome invasionHesperiaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Trump basks in GOP special election wins at Iowa rally
Teen killed after leaving mosque was 'loved by so many people'
Stabbing of officer at Michigan airport being investigated as act of terrorism
More News
Top Stories
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Keep kids safe, car running on hot SoCal days
Puppy rescued after being left in 133-degree car in Riverside
Metro to charge for parking at some Gold Line stations
Pilot ejects himself from burning F-16
World's Most Interesting Man back with new memoir
Sexual assault suspect sought in Manhattan Beach attack
Show More
Amazon unveils a 'try before you buy' clothing plan
Officer stabbed at airport in Flint, Michigan
Seniors won't be evicted from Westwood apartment
Gay couple recreates photo from 24 years ago
Dozens of animals rescued from fire at South LA pet store
More News
Top Video
Deputies arrest man with cache of weapons at Pasadena Metro station
Sexual assault suspect sought in Manhattan Beach attack
Keep kids safe, car running on hot SoCal days
World's Most Interesting Man back with new memoir
More Video