Hot weather and the melting of a heavy snowpack have the Merced River overflowing its banks in Yosemite National Park.Dakota Snider sent in pictures taken between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on Friday that show flooding of the housekeeping camp in Yosemite Valley from the nearby Merced River.Flood stage happens at 10 feet in the Valley, and the U.S. Geological Survey said the river crested at well over 11 feet within the last day.