Hiker, dog rescued in Angeles National Forest after ending up 800 feet down cliff

A rescue crew member is shown with Zeus, a 40-pound pit bull mix, secured in a rope harness as he's rescued in the Angeles National Forest on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017.

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Mountain crews helped rescued a female hiker and her dog who had both ended up 800 feet down the side of a cliff in the Angeles National Forest Friday.

Rescue groups responded around 3:30 p.m. after receiving calls about a person yelling for help off Mt. Lowe Road. A female hiker was eventually located south of Muller Tunnel off the road about 800 feet down the side of a cliff.

The hiker was hoisted up by a helicopter crew and flown to a nearby hospital for hypothermia treatment, but she had to leave her dog behind because it could not be secured by the hoist.

Other rescue team members then tried hiking from the north and south ends to find her dog, a 40-pound pit bull mix named Zeus. But steep terrains made the rescue attempt difficult.

Two members were then flown in and dropped near the dog, but the second attempt also failed as Zeus did not cooperate.

Instead, crew members used hundreds of feet of rope and hoisted the dog up the roadway. He was then taken to a Baldwin Park animal shelter until his owner could come get him.

While crews were hiking to rescue the dog, a civilian volunteer was hit by a large rock that had fallen about 40 feet. The rock hit the person on the head, right shoulder, arm and hand. The rock also knocked off his headlamp and caused his right hand to go numb.

The volunteer hiked out of the area on his own and then went to a hospital. X-rays showed he had fractured his right index finger and he received treatment.
animal rescue rescue hiking dogs Altadena Los Angeles County
