Hit-and-run driver strikes woman carrying child in fatal El Sereno crash

A woman was carrying a child when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on a street in El Sereno on Wednesday evening, authorities said.
LAPD investigators confirmed the incident was fatal but did not disclose which of the victims was killed.
The collision was reported at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Alhambra Avenue and Endicott Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A white sheet, apparently covering a body, was seen in the roadway after officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene.
A description of the suspect's vehicle was not immediately given.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
