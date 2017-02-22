Hit-and-run driver strikes woman carrying child in fatal El Sereno crash

A woman was carrying a child when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on a street in El Sereno on Wednesday evening, authorities said.LAPD investigators confirmed the incident was fatal but did not disclose which of the victims was killed.The collision was reported at 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of Alhambra Avenue and Endicott Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.A white sheet, apparently covering a body, was seen in the roadway after officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene.A description of the suspect's vehicle was not immediately given.DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.