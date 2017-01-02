NEWS

'Hollyweed': Security to increase at Hollywood sign after prank

The altered Hollywood sign reads "Hollyweed" on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Following a New Year's Day prank that temporarily turned the iconic Hollywood sign into the "Hollyweed" sign, officials announced they would increase security measures around the landmark.

A male suspect dressed in all black targeted the sign at about 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to Los Angeles police.

The unidentified vandal scaled Mount Lee, made his way over a fence and then climbed onto each of the landmark's "O" letters, officials said. He then draped those letters with black tarps so they each appeared as a lowercase "e."


Chris Baumgart, the president of the Hollywood Sign Trust, released the following statement to Eyewitness News on Monday:

"The Hollywood Sign surveillance system is constantly evolving, but an incident like the one that occurred early Sunday morning shows us where there are opportunities to make improvements. The New Year's prank was no exception and we will be deploying additional technology to tighten up surveillance, thus deter unwanted visitors in the future. This is more than preventing pranks or trespassing at the sign. Our concern is the safety of the neighborhood and the trespassers that put themselves at risk because it is extremely unsafe to be on the sign, let alone traversing the treacherous hillside that is home to those nine famous letters."


This wasn't the first time the landmark had been targeted. According to the online newsletter The Cannabist, the sign was similarly edited to read "Hollyweed" in 1976.

The lettering was also changed 10 years later as part of a publicity campaign for a movie.

The prankster still remained at large as of Monday evening. If arrested, he would face a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to police.
Related Topics:
newslapdvandalismprankHollywoodGriffith ParkLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
762 Homicides Mark Chicago's 'Out of Control' Violence
VIDEO: Jewelry thieves loot $6M as NYE ball drops in NYC
Trump Said He Felt He Was Going to Lose the Election, Despite Denying It
Temporary Outage Strikes Airport Customs System, Sparking Delays
More News
Top Stories
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
USC wins Rose Bowl after dramatic rally to top Penn State 52-49
Finland to give unemployed citizens $587 per month
Man arrested in deaths of 2 women after OC house fire
Burglary suspect shot, killed in Long Beach
'Bachelor' Nick meets the 30 women competing for his heart on night 1
2017 food trends include healthy, tasty options
Show More
Floats dazzle at 2017 Rose Parade
Thieves steal $300,000 in computers from La Habra business
4 kids dead in Texas gas poisoning; 6 others hospitalized
School apologizes for 'Trail of Tears' sign at game
Mother's death streamed on Facebook Live
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos