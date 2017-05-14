Hollywood chase ends in fiery, deadly crash

A wild police chase early Sunday ended in a fiery crash in Hollywood, killing the two occupants in the car.The incident began just after 2 a.m., when officers tried to stop a stolen vehicle, believed to be a 1993 Honda Accord, near Hollywood Boulevard and Wilcox Avenue. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off at high speeds.The pursuit ended on Hollywood Boulevard, near Gower Street, when the car lost control, clipped a tree and crashed into another. Police said the impact was so forceful, the car wrapped around the second tree before the car burst into flames.Los Angeles Police Sgt. Barry Montgomery said the two people inside, whose bodies were burned beyond recognition, were killed at the scene. Their genders or age were not yet known.Montgomery said there was a big effort to rescue the occupants from the flames but the explosive fire proved to be too stubborn.He added it was a miracle nobody else in the busy area was hurt."Traveling at excessive speeds on Hollywood Boulevard, dodging cars that are on the street, it's clear that at some point, they lost control...I can tell you it was short of a miracle that nobody on the sidewalk or other vehicles were struck," Montgomery said.Hollywood Boulevard at Gower Street was expected to be shut down through the afternoon as officials investigated the scene.