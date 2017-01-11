  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

House explosion in Santa Ana leaves 1 injured

Firefighters look over the damage of a house explosion in Santa Ana on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017. (Orange County Fire Department)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was hospitalized Wednesday night after a home exploded in Santa Ana.

Firefighters said a large explosion happened around 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Townsley Street. A man in his 50s was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities said three other people were displaced in the explosion. The force of the blast was so strong it buckled the entire foundation of the home, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said they will continue to clean up and inspect the outside of the house until they have determined it is safe to enter.

The cause of the blast was under investigation.
