Illinois hospital lockdown lifted; suspect killed, nurse safe

GENEVA, Ill. --
A 21-year-old Chicago man, who held a nurse hostage for a few hours at a Geneva hospital, was fatally shot Saturday afternoon as SWAT teams moved in on him, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

Delnor-Community Hospital was on lockdown Saturday afternoon after Tywon Salters, an inmate in the custody of the Kane County Jail, grabbed a correctional officer's weapon.

A female nurse who was taken hostage survived, police said, and was with family.

The incident started at about 12:30 p.m. in a room near the hospital's emergency room. Salters was killed

Salters, who was charged with stealing a vehicle from the Elgin Police Department, was being retreated at the hospital since May 9. Police didn't immediately disclose what he was being treated for.

When the incident started, the hosptial's ER was immediately evacuated, a hospital spokeswoman said. Patients were either moved to other hospitals or discharged.

The main hospital was put on lockdown and all operations were normal, except no visitors were all. Patients were safe and secure during the incident, a hospital official said.

Normal operations in the ER will resume at 6 p.m. Ambulance service will be restored at 8 p.m.
