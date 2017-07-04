For 19 years, Shepherd of the Hills Church has put on a Fourth of July fireworks show for the Porter Ranch community.But this year, the celebration comes with a little deeper meaning.Porter Ranch is working to bounce back from the massive Aliso Canyon gas leak that forced the evacuation of thousands of people in the area for months.Now the Independence Day celebration is seen as one way to help rebuild a sense of community.To see how the community celebrated, watch the video above.