July 4 celebration helps Porter Ranch community recover from gas leak

For the Porter Ranch community, this year's July Fourth celebration was about helping them recover from the gas leak which forced thousands from their homes.

PORTER RANCH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
For 19 years, Shepherd of the Hills Church has put on a Fourth of July fireworks show for the Porter Ranch community.

But this year, the celebration comes with a little deeper meaning.

Porter Ranch is working to bounce back from the massive Aliso Canyon gas leak that forced the evacuation of thousands of people in the area for months.

Now the Independence Day celebration is seen as one way to help rebuild a sense of community.

Related Topics:
newsjuly 4thfireworksporter ranch gas leakPorter RanchNorthridgeSan Fernando ValleyLos AngelesLos Angeles County
