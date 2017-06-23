Jurors get tour of bloody car in trial over murder of Fox executive

As part of the ongoing murder trial of a man accused of killing a Fox executive in 2012, jurors took a look inside the bloody car where the victim was killed.John Creech, a convicted drug dealer, was charged with murdering Gavin Smith in a case that began as a prolonged mystery.Smith had been reported as a missing person since early 2012, but more than two years after his disappearance, his remains were found in a shallow grave.Prosecutors believe Creech murdered Smith in a jealous rage because Smith was having an on-again, off-again affair with Creech's wife, Chandrika Cade.In May 2012, a violent fight broke out between the two men after Creech discovered the two having a romantic rendezvous inside Smith's Mercedes-Benz sedan.On Friday, jurors got a look inside that car where blood stains and splatters were found in the passenger, driver and back seats. They were taken to the basement level of the Los Angeles courthouse to see the vehicle.The car is being used as a piece of evidence and prosecutors believe Smith was killed inside the car during the violent fight between him and Creech. They also said all the blood tested in the vehicle was Smith's, which showed the fight was one-sided.The defense argues that Smith came after Creech with a hammer. Creech will testify on his own behalf sometime next week.If convicted, Creech faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.