VALLEJO GONE GIRL KIDNAPPING

Kidnapper in Vallejo 'Gone Girl' case sentenced to 40 years

These undated images show Matthew Muller, Denise Huskins, and Aaron Quinn. Muller is accused of kidnapping Huskins from the Vallejo home she shares with Quinn on March 23, 2015. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, Calif. --
A convicted kidnapper was sentenced to 40 years for a crime that Vallejo police initially and wrongly called a hoax.

The victims in this case, Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn, spoke at Muller's sentencing hearing. A copy of their victim impact statements that were read aloud in court have been released.

It's been nearly two years since Matthew Muller broke into Quinn and Huskins' Mare Island home.

Muller drugged and bound Huskins, abducted her, and then held her hostage for two days before letting her go. She was released in Huntington Beach, more than 400 miles away from where she was taken.



Vallejo police publicly accused the couple of making up the story. The case drew comparisons to the film "Gone Girl" because it seemed so bizarre and elaborate.

Dublin police arrested Muller after a thwarted home invasion a few months later.

The FBI then found evidence linking him to the Vallejo case.

Muller pleaded guilty to a federal kidnapping charge.

Prosecutors were asking for 40 years. The judge could have sentenced Muller up to life in prison.
