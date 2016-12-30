Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway

Video from AIR7 HD shows firefighters attempting to reach passengers stuck on a ride at Knott's Berry Farm https://t.co/ZoT8EVOF6p pic.twitter.com/ktfNib9qEL — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 31, 2016

A ride at Knott's Berry Farm became stuck 130 feet in the air, sparking a rescue operation from fire crews on Friday.The Sky Cabin became stuck with 18 people onboard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.Fire crews rushed to the scene just before 5 p.m. and attempted to help the stranded passengers, but it appeared their ladder was too short to reach the cabin.Officials said they were attempting to see if they could use a gravitational system to slowly lower the ride.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.