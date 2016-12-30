NEWS

Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway

Firefighters attempted to reach trapped riders on a Knott's Berry Farm ride with a ladder after the ride stopped 125 feet in the air on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A ride at Knott's Berry Farm became stuck 130 feet in the air, sparking a rescue operation from fire crews on Friday.

The Sky Cabin became stuck with 18 people onboard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Fire crews rushed to the scene just before 5 p.m. and attempted to help the stranded passengers, but it appeared their ladder was too short to reach the cabin.


Officials said they were attempting to see if they could use a gravitational system to slowly lower the ride.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newsamusement parkamusement riderescueBuena ParkOrange County
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man with flu-like symptoms had life-threatening disease
Chino, Ontario police search for robbery suspect near 60 Fwy
Investigation underway after possible human remains found in Mt. Baldy
Trump Dismisses Russia Sanctions: 'Time for Our Country to Move On'
More News
Top Stories
Another round of rain expected for SoCal on NYE
Investigation underway after possible human remains found in Mt. Baldy
Toddler receives special Christmas gift at father's gravesite
Man with flu-like symptoms had life-threatening disease
Chino, Ontario police search for robbery suspect near 60 Fwy
Rain could dampen New Year's Eve events
Advocates sleep on streets to help Beverly Grove homeless man
Show More
Man arrested in robberies, attempted sex assaults along 215 in Riverside
North Hollywood couple goes missing after planned trip to Big Sur
Rose Parade float with surfing dogs sets world record
Zsa Zsa Gabor's life honored at funeral Mass in Beverly Hills
Body found after firefighters extinguish blaze at mobile home in Lancaster
More News
Photos
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
Photos: Hillary Clinton's 2016 Election Day
More Photos