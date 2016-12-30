Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; rescue underway

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --A ride at Knott's Berry Farm became stuck 130 feet in the air, sparking a rescue operation from fire crews on Friday.
The Sky Cabin became stuck with 18 people onboard, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.
Fire crews rushed to the scene just before 5 p.m. and attempted to help the stranded passengers, but it appeared their ladder was too short to reach the cabin.
Officials said they were attempting to see if they could use a gravitational system to slowly lower the ride.
