NEWS

LAPD warns public about 'hot prowl' burglaries in Boyle Heights

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police are distributing a flyer about a "hot prowl" burglary suspect who has hit multiple homes in the Boyle Heights area. (KABC)

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Police are warning the public about a string of "hot prowl" burglaries in the Boyle Heights area in which the suspects enter occupied homes while the victims are sleeping.

The series of break-ins all occurred in the early morning, between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. The suspect or suspects would enter the home through an unlocked door, search through the house and take property.

In one case, the suspect touched a sleeping victim's leg.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Al Labrada says there have been 11 similar burglaries around St Louis Street near Hollenbeck Park since November.

"We've had different descriptions on most occasions - we've had individuals with beanies, we've had individuals with baseball caps - but it does tend to be around the same area," Labrada said.

Among factors possibly contributing to the break-ins is an increase in homeless encampments in the area, as well as warmer weather which can tempt people to leave windows open.

Police are working with other agencies to increase lighting at the park, and they are advising the public to install cameras on their property. They are also urging people to keep their windows closed and locked.

There has also been an increase in car thefts in the area, and residents are reminded to also keep their car doors locked. The LAPD's Hollenbeck station is offering free steering wheel clubs for the public.

If you do come face-to-face with an intruder in the middle of the night, Labrada cautions: "Don't confront them, don't try to attack them, or chase the individuals. Just call us, report the information to 911, and stay on the phone with the operator until we can get someone there to assist you."
Related Topics:
newshome invasionburglarybreak-inBoyle HeightsEast Los AngelesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News amid sexual misconduct allegations
Former Patriots player Aaron Hernandez found dead in prison cell
White House restricts access to southern fence
Rents hit all-time high in SoCal, report says
More News
Top Stories
Whittier driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
Deported man with DACA status suing for return to U.S.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' premieres with some new, but familiar, faces
Pregnant sea lions getting sick from toxic algae off SoCal coast
California could lose thousands of jobs due to water cuts, study finds
OC teen w/ autism creates 'Ausome Sauce' at local restaurant
Syrian refugee family settles in the Inland Empire
Show More
Rents hit all-time high in SoCal, report says
Smash-and-grab burglar hits 7 Studio City businesses
Lawsuits filed against spots in LA in effort to curb gang violence
Bill O'Reilly out at Fox News, network confirms
WeHo murder-suicide: Man kills ex-girlfriend before shooting self
More News
Top Video
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' premieres with some new, but familiar, faces
California could lose thousands of jobs due to water cuts, study finds
Whittier driver had sex w/ coworker as teen died on bus, docs say
OC teen w/ autism creates 'Ausome Sauce' at local restaurant
More Video