A 140-pound mountain lion was caught after climbing a tree in a person's backyard in Azusa Friday, prompting evacuations of nearby homes and a lockdown of a school as a safety precaution.Shortly before 11 a.m., authorities received several reports of a mountain lion roaming around a neighborhood in the 500 block of E. Sixth Street. Officers responded and found the large animal about 30 feet up a tree in a backyard.As a precaution, nearby homes were evacuated and Lee Elementary School was placed on lockdown.California Fish and Wildlife officials used a tranquilizer dart on the animal and successfully removed it from the tree around 1:20 p.m. It was placed into the back of a trunk and would be taken to a safe location.The evacuations and lockdown were lifted as the animal was safely removed from the area.