140-pound mountain lion caught after climbing tree in backyard of Azusa home

A 140-pound mountain lion is shown unconscious in the back of a California Fish and Wildlife vehicle after being spotted in an Azusa neighborhood on Friday, April 7, 2017. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 140-pound mountain lion was caught after climbing a tree in a person's backyard in Azusa Friday, prompting evacuations of nearby homes and a lockdown of a school as a safety precaution.

Shortly before 11 a.m., authorities received several reports of a mountain lion roaming around a neighborhood in the 500 block of E. Sixth Street. Officers responded and found the large animal about 30 feet up a tree in a backyard.

As a precaution, nearby homes were evacuated and Lee Elementary School was placed on lockdown.

California Fish and Wildlife officials used a tranquilizer dart on the animal and successfully removed it from the tree around 1:20 p.m. It was placed into the back of a trunk and would be taken to a safe location.

The evacuations and lockdown were lifted as the animal was safely removed from the area.
