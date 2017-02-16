NEWS

Late founder of Little Caesars Mike Ilitch quietly paid Rosa Parks' rent for years

Little Caesars founder and sports team owner Mike Ilitch (left) and civil rights icon Rosa Parks (right). (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio/File)

By ABC7.com staff
DETROIT (KABC) --
Little Caesars founder and sports team owner Mike Ilitch was known for his number of contributions to the Detroit community, but many were unaware he quietly helped a civil rights icon.

Ilitch, who owned the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, passed away at the age of 87 on Friday.

It was revealed in an article published by the Sports Business Daily in 2014 that Ilitch had paid for Rosa Parks' apartment for more than a decade until her death in 2005.

Federal judge Damon Keith showed the Sports Business Daily a $2,000 check from Little Caesars Enterprises made out to Riverfront Apartments and dated November 1994.

Parks had been mugged and robbed by a burglar at her Detroit home in August of 1994. Keith told the Sports Business Daily he vowed with real estate developer Alfred Taubman to find Parks a safer home.

Once Ilitch heard about their plan, he offered to pay for her housing as long as necessary, which was until her death in 2005, the Sports Business Daily reported.

"Of all the incredible things he has done for the city, people should know what he did for Rosa Parks," Keith told the Sports Business Daily.

Parks became known as the "first lady of civil rights" and the "mother of the freedom movement" after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, on Dec. 1, 1955.

Her arrest sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott and she was viewed as a catalyst to the Civil Rights Movement.

On Wednesday, the community was invited to a public viewing for Ilitch at the Fox Theatre, a building he and his wife restored in 1989.

The building served as the headquarters for Little Caesars since its restoration.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldfeel goodcivil rightsfamous deathDetroit Red WingsDetroit TigerspizzaMichigan
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
San Bernardino shooter's friend pleads guilty to buying rifles in attack
Video released in fatal shooting of father celebrating birthday
Man arrested at hotel near LAX in connection to Denver pipe bombs
Trump to replace halted travel ban with new executive order
More News
Top Stories
Man arrested at hotel near LAX in connection to Denver pipe bombs
Evacuation orders issued for Duarte as crews prep for monster storm
Massive storm to hit Southland on Friday
Video released in fatal shooting of father celebrating birthday
Friend testifies Robert Durst said he killed wife
Ex-con program helps employ workers with electronic recycling
Trump bashes news media, defends start of administration
Show More
San Bernardino shooter's friend pleads guilty to buying rifles in attack
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
Vitamin D could help reduce effects of cold, study finds
Pet of the Week: 6-year-old Chihuahua mix named Mary
Suspects sought in surge of deadly gang violence in Santa Ana
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos