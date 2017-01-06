LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Security at the Los Angeles International Airport has been increased following a deadly shooting at a Fort Lauderdale airport, officials announced on Friday.
Los Angeles Airport Police Chief David Maggard held a press conference Friday afternoon to address concerns after a gunman opened fire at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, killing five and injuring eight others.
"We've increased our staff significantly. We have more police officers in our central terminal area," Maggard explained. "We've increased our K-9 teams. We've increased our motorcycle officer teams. We've actually held over our day-shift patrol resources who would otherwise be preparing to go home."
Maggard said his department was primary focusing on public areas of the airport.
LAX police said they were coordinating with federal officials and other local agencies to prevent any such tragedy from occurring in Los Angeles.
Bob Hope Airport in North Hollywood said it increased its security measures and John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana said it's prepared to adjust if necessary.
Los Angeles World Airports issued a statement regarding the shooting.
"The entire LAX community offers our deepest thoughts and prayers for those involved. We are thinking about everyone at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and are closely monitoring the situation."
All flight operations in Fort Lauderdale were shut down until further notice, according to the airport's director.