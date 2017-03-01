NEWS

Crestline man arrested after torturing woman for 2 days, deputies say

Authorities said 56-year-old Monte Shultz, of Crestline, was arrested and booked for torture.

By ABC7.com staff
CRESTLINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was arrested after holding a woman captive and torturing her for two days in the San Bernardino Mountains, according to authorities.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said it was called to do a welfare check in the 23900 block of Straight Way in Crestline on Monday.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said a woman was found suffering from traumatic injuries to her head and face.

The victim told deputies she had been beaten and tortured by 56-year-old Monte Shultz for the past two days.

The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Shultz, a convicted sex offender, was arrested and booked for torture. His bail was set at $500,000.

Anyone with information that could aid detectives in their investigation was urged to call the Twin Peaks Station at (909) 336-0600.
