Man arrested at hotel near LAX in connection to Denver pipe bombs

A man has been arrested at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport after pipe bombs were found at a hotel in Denver.Eyewitness News has learned that Adam Hayat is being interviewed right now by federal agents.He is a U.S. military veteran who served in Iraq.Federal authorities are at a Holiday Inn on La Cienega Boulevard, processing that location in connection to Hayat and this case.Law enforcement officials said he also had knives on him when arrested in Los Angeles. He may have flown to town following an ex-girlfriend, law enforcement officials told ABC News. Officials found unexploded devices where he was staying in Denver.So far, there have been no reports of explosives found in Los Angeles.We do not know how many pipe bombs were found at that Denver hotel, and it is unclear if this case has any link to terrorism.