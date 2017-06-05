NEWS

Granada Hills chaperone arrested for inappropriate contact with students

Hugo Paniagua, a parent chaperone at Patrick Henry Middle School who was arrested for "inappropriate communications" with students.

By
GRANADA HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A school volunteer and father was arrested Monday for alleged inappropriate contact with students from a Granada Hills middle school.

Hugo Paniagua is accused of inappropriate communications with students during and after a field trip last week with Patrick Henry Middle School. Paniagua chaperoned the trip.

Paniagua was charged with contacting a minor to commit a felony, Los Angeles police said during a brief press conference Monday afternoon. He was being held at a Van Nuys jail.

Investigators did not release details about the incident but said there was no sex act.

Authorities said the purpose of the news conference was to determine if there are any other victims.

The Los Angeles Unified School District released a statement calling the allegations "disturbing."

The statement read in part: "While we must keep in mind that everyone is innocent until proven guilty, these allegations are nevertheless disturbing and undermine our continued efforts to provide a secure learning environment for all students."
