NEWS

Man detained in connection with death of woman at Alhambra apartment

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man was being sought Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, after a woman was found dead at an apartment complex in Alhambra, police said. (KABC)

By
ALHAMBRA, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman in her 70s was found dead Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Alhambra after her daughter called authorities, officials said.

Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to a report of an assault in progress in the 1800 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the Alhambra Police Department.

The elder woman was discovered on the ground in a patio area. First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name was not immediately released.

Investigators deemed the woman's death as suspicious, and a person of interest who had been seen in the area was being sought. The case was later turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Later Wednesday, the LASD reported deputies had detained a man who was found inside a shed about a block away from the location. The man was found after a property owner reported heading a noise in the shed and called police.

Deputies said they found an item from the victim's house that ties him to the location.

He was arrested for trespassing as detectives continue investigating the case.
Related Topics:
newsdeath investigationwoman attackedhomicidehomicide investigationAlhambraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Lockdowns lifted at 2 Simi Valley schools after report of person with rifle
Michael Flynn's security clearance suspended
San Bernardino teacher assaulted, carjacked at high school
Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US over arrest
More News
Top Stories
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
SoCal man devotes life to fostering terminally ill children
Avalanche safety awareness urged in SoCal mountains as storm looms
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
Mexican immigrant 'dreamer' in Seattle sues US over arrest
US attorney conducting criminal investigation into Fox News
Puzder withdrawing as Trump's nominee for labor secretary
Show More
San Bernardino teacher assaulted, carjacked at high school
Hollywood Bowl announces 2017 season schedule
IMAX opens new virtual-reality center in LA
Suspects sought in thefts of $500K in merchandise from Irvine businesses
Lockdowns lifted at 2 Simi Valley schools after report of person with rifle
More News
Top Video
Avalanche safety awareness urged in SoCal mountains as storm looms
'Day Without Immigrants' protest of Trump policies planned for Thursday
IMAX opens new virtual-reality center in LA
Suspects sought in thefts of $500K in merchandise from Irvine businesses
More Video