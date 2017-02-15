A woman in her 70s was found dead Wednesday afternoon at an apartment complex in Alhambra after her daughter called authorities, officials said.Officers responded about 12:40 p.m. to a report of an assault in progress in the 1800 block of Garvey Avenue, according to the Alhambra Police Department.The elder woman was discovered on the ground in a patio area. First responders performed CPR on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her name was not immediately released.Investigators deemed the woman's death as suspicious, and a person of interest who had been seen in the area was being sought. The case was later turned over to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Later Wednesday, the LASD reported deputies had detained a man who was found inside a shed about a block away from the location. The man was found after a property owner reported heading a noise in the shed and called police.Deputies said they found an item from the victim's house that ties him to the location.He was arrested for trespassing as detectives continue investigating the case.