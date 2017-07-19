Man dies after falling off paddleboard in Huntington Beach harbor

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A 26-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell off a paddleboard in the Huntington Beach harbor.
Jose Mendoza was paddleboarding with a relative in the harbor when authorities said he fell off and didn't resurface.
He was not wearing a life vest, according to a YouCaring page set up for his family. He also did not know how to swim.
A search was conducted for Mendoza, but rescuers faced challenges with murky water conditions and zero visibility. About 25 minutes later, Mendoza was found in critical condition as he was pulled from the water by lifeguards.
The Lakewood native was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died around 5 p.m.
While authorities believe his cause of death was drowning, they said a coroner will determine the cause of death.
