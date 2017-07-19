NEWS

Man dies after falling off paddleboard in Huntington Beach harbor

EMBED </>More Videos

A 26-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell off a paddleboard in the Huntington Beach harbor. (YouCaring)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A 26-year-old man died Tuesday after he fell off a paddleboard in the Huntington Beach harbor.

Jose Mendoza was paddleboarding with a relative in the harbor when authorities said he fell off and didn't resurface.

He was not wearing a life vest, according to a YouCaring page set up for his family. He also did not know how to swim.

A search was conducted for Mendoza, but rescuers faced challenges with murky water conditions and zero visibility. About 25 minutes later, Mendoza was found in critical condition as he was pulled from the water by lifeguards.

The Lakewood native was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died around 5 p.m.

While authorities believe his cause of death was drowning, they said a coroner will determine the cause of death.

The YouCaring page set up for Mendoza can be accessed by clicking here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsdrowningoceansbeachessearch and rescueHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jared Kushner to appear before Senate Intelligence Committee Monday
Armed carjacking suspect leads LAPD on chase in San Fernando Valley
Arrest made in apparent road-rage shooting that left driver hospitalized
The shifting narrative of Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
What's next in the Republican health care push
More News
Top Stories
Armed carjacking suspect leads LAPD on chase in San Fernando Valley
San Diego border crossing w/ Tijuana to close for days in fall
Thousands of illegal guns melted for use in CA infrastructure
Thieves steal $400K in goods from West Hollywood jewelry store
Woman killed, man wounded in Inglewood shooting
Menifee Powerball jackpot winner claims $447M prize
Illinois sheriff IDs another victim of John Wayne Gacy
Helicopter carrying Shane McMahon crash lands off NY beach
Show More
Rancho Cucamonga bride-to-be gets wrong dress, finds the owner
Halloween Time at Disneyland extending to California Adventure
Golden Retriever gives birth to rare green puppy
Can long-term stress make you gain weight?
Detwiler Fire near Yosemite explodes to 45,724 acres
More News
Top Video
Thieves steal $400K in goods from West Hollywood jewelry store
Thousands of illegal guns melted for use in CA infrastructure
Woman killed, man wounded in Inglewood shooting
Mickey surprises kids with adoption news
More Video