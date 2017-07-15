NEWS

Man found shot to death inside South Gate motel room

SOUTH GATE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was found shot to death inside a room at a motel in South Gate and authorities are looking for a person of interest.

Authorities were called to the scene around 7 p.m. by a possible witness to the crime at the Oak Tree Inn in the 9000 block of Long Beach Boulevard.

When Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived, a man was found dead inside a first floor room. Authorities said a woman who may have been in the room with the victim at the time is being sought for questioning.

Lt. Joe Mendoza said detectives learned a woman had checked in with the man at the inn earlier in the day.

Investigators did not release the identity of the woman or the victim.

Neighbors in the area said there have been a lot of problems with drugs and prostitution at the inn.

The investigation was ongoing.
