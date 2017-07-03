NEWS

John Creech found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in 2012 death of Fox movie executive

John Creech has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2012 death of Fox executive Gavin Smith on Monday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
John Creech has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2012 death of Fox executive Gavin Smith on Monday.

Smith had been reported as a missing person since early 2012, but more than two years after his disappearance, his remains were found in a shallow grave.

The case was handed over to the jury on Friday and on Monday, one of the jurors was replaced by an alternate.

In May 2012, a violent fight broke out between the two men after Creech discovered his estranged wife, Chandrika Cade, and Smith having a romantic rendezvous inside Smith's Mercedes-Benz sedan. The county coroner testified that Smith's skull had been crushed on both sides.

Prosecutor Bobby Grace said Creech lied about many details of the night, including searching for his drunk wife and that Smith was intruding on Creech's marriage.

Witnesses testified the defendant and Cade called it quits before Smith's death. They also claimed Creech, a body-builder and convicted drug dealer, retreated into the arms of a high school student he was romantically involved with after allegedly killing Smith.

The defense countered that Creech did not bring a weapon to the confrontation. In earlier testimony, Creech claimed Smith threw the first punch and that the former film exec tried to gouge his eyes out.

Creech failed to notify police after Smith died. Prosecutors said he rented a storage locker to hide the exec's car and buried his body in a shallow grave at Angeles National Forest.
Related Topics:
newstrialcourtcourt caseman killedfoxLos AngelesLos Angeles County
