Man killed trying to put out fire on 241 toll road in Santiago Canyon

A man was killed while attempting to help put out a fire along the 241 toll road in Santiago Canyon on Monday after a truck backed over him, according to fire officials.The Orange County Fire Authority said a fully engulfed car fire had extended into about a quarter acre of brush at about 4:15 p.m.Fire officials said a contracting truck pulled over to try to help put out the fire.A passenger in the vehicle, only identified as a 27-year-old man, was in the back portion of the truck attempting to get a fire extinguisher when the fire officials said the driver backed the vehicle up, killing the man.The California Highway Patrol was investigating the man's death.