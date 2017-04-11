  • BREAKING NEWS San Bernardino officials provide update on school shooting - WATCH LIVE
NEWS

Man killed trying to put out fire on 241 toll road in Santiago Canyon

Fire officials said a 27-year-old man was killed the 241 toll road in Santiago Canyon after a contracting truck backed over him on Monday, April 11, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was killed while attempting to help put out a fire along the 241 toll road in Santiago Canyon on Monday after a truck backed over him, according to fire officials.

The Orange County Fire Authority said a fully engulfed car fire had extended into about a quarter acre of brush at about 4:15 p.m.

Fire officials said a contracting truck pulled over to try to help put out the fire.

A passenger in the vehicle, only identified as a 27-year-old man, was in the back portion of the truck attempting to get a fire extinguisher when the fire officials said the driver backed the vehicle up, killing the man.

The California Highway Patrol was investigating the man's death.
Related Topics:
newstoll roadtraffic fatalitiesfireorange county fire authorityIrvineOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sessions warns of 'Trump era' of immigration enforcement
Tillerson draws line in the sand over Russia's support of Assad regime
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Ficosa plant in Tennessee
Top issues on the table as Tillerson heads to Moscow
More News
Top Stories
San Bernardino shooting: Family shares photos of slain 8-yr-old
Woman found dead inside car on side of I-10 in El Monte, all EB lanes closed
San Bernardino shooting: wife left gunman after he showed 'other side'
In wake of San Bernardino school shooting, community organizes vigil
Georgia firefighter killed in Venice crash; DUI suspect in custody
United faces outrage, scorn over man dragged off plane
Meteor spotted streaking across SoCal skies
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' celebs relive their most memorable years
Report gives low grades to LA charter schools
San Bernardino school shooting: 2 adults, 1 student killed
Help boy with down Syndrome get birthday wish from Rider Strong
Alameda County firefighters rescue ducklings
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
More Photos