NEWS

75-year-old man killed, uncle seriously injured in fire at Mid-Wilshire duplex

EMBED </>More Videos

A 75-year-old man died and his 88-year-old uncle was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a duplex early Friday morning in the Mid-Wilshire district, authorities said. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
MID-WILSHIRE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 75-year-old man died and his 88-year-old uncle was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a duplex early Friday morning in the Mid-Wilshire district, authorities said.

The blaze occurred about 3:48 a.m. on the first floor of a two-story residential building in the 1100 block of Sycamore Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

According to investigators, the two victims were apparently alerted to the fire by smoke alarms. The older man suffered smoke inhalation, and his nephew was found in grave condition "among excessive storage" in the 85-year-old building, which was not equipped with fire sprinklers, the fire department said in a statement.

Both men were transported to a hospital, where the younger man died and the elder patient was listed in serious condition. The deceased victim's name was not immediately released.

Thirty-five firefighters confined the flames to the downstairs residence and extinguished them within 16 minutes.

"The four occupants of the upstairs unit, who called 911 after being awakened by their functional smoke alarms, were not injured and are expected to return to their minimally damaged residence," the news release said.

The cause of the incident was under investigation.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newslos angeles fire departmentfirefire deathfirefightersMid-WilshireLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man awarded $210K in LAPD excessive force case
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Trump says he and Putin 'discussing various things' and it's 'going well'
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
More News
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
Excessive heat expected all weekend across SoCal
Man awarded $210K in LAPD excessive force case
Firefighters battle 4-alarm structure fire in Oakland
President Trump, Vladimir Putin meet at G-20 summit
Georgia mom charged in slayings of 4 young children
Man sexually assaults 2 women in Fairfax
Show More
3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash
Woman creatively uses prosthetic leg to document trip
Power outage reported at The Grove
Joan Lee, wife of Marvel co-creator Stan Lee, dies at 93
Police arrest Tustin husband after wife found dead
More News
Top Video
Man awarded $210K in LAPD excessive force case
Amber Alert issued for teen abducted by armed woman in LA
President Trump, Vladimir Putin meet at G-20 summit
3 hospitalized in overnight Cypress Park crash
More Video