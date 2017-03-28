NEWS

Man sentenced in 2015 shooting death of boy, 4, in Highland

Daniel Munoz, 4, is shown in an undated photo. (KABC)

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
A Moreno Valley man was sentenced to 78 years to life in state prison for the shooting death of a 4-year-old boy who was killed while playing outside a Highland home in 2015.

Darron Daniels, 22, was sentenced on Tuesday for the death of Daniel Munoz.

Daniel was playing with a stuffed animal in the front yard of his aunt's house in the 7400 block of McKinley Street on July 29 at about 8:28 p.m. when shots were fired. He was struck and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to prosecutors, Daniel was the unintended victim of a dispute that occurred between a drug dealer and other men who were gathered across the street from where the boy was staying.

Daniels and another man, 25-year-old Maurice Kelley of San Bernardino, were arrested the day after the shooting.

Last November, a jury found Daniels guilty of one count of second degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The jury also found true multiple gun allegations.

Kelley was sentenced Dec. 7, 2016 to 6 years in state prison for his role in the murder, according to the district attorney's office.
