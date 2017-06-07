NEWS

Man shot in Wilmington officer-involved shooting had toy gun, LAPD says

Authorities covered up an LAPD patrol car on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, after an officer-involved shooting broke out in Wilmington the night before. (KABC)

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Wilmington had a toy gun, Los Angeles police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Wilmington Boulevard after receiving reports of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his mid-20s in the area. Authorities believed he was the suspect and that's when the officer-involved shooting happened.

Several shots were fired and the suspect was struck. The suspect fell on the ground and was then pinned underneath an officer's patrol car when it was moved forward during the situation.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Authorities said one officer was injured during the confrontation and taken to a hospital. He was later released. Authorities did not release more information on the officer's injuries.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the scene about the man with the gun. Detectives then found a toy gun at the scene.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the LAPD or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.
