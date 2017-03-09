HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --A man was shot and killed by police at a sports complex in Huntington Beach on Thursday, according to officials.
Authorities said the officer-involved shooting occurred at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex in the 18100 block of Goldenwest Street at about 7:30 p.m.
The Orange County Sheriff's Department said their homicide detectives would be conducting an investigation into the shooting.
