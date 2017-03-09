NEWS

Man killed in Huntington Beach officer-involved shooting at sports complex

Huntington Beach police shot and killed a man at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex on Thursday, March 9, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was shot and killed by police at a sports complex in Huntington Beach on Thursday, according to officials.

Authorities said the officer-involved shooting occurred at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex in the 18100 block of Goldenwest Street at about 7:30 p.m.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said their homicide detectives would be conducting an investigation into the shooting.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
