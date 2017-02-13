NEWS

Man, teen killed after car splits in half in high-speed crash in Palmdale

By
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A teenage girl and 55-year-old man were killed in a high-speed crash after their vehicle split in two on impact in Palmdale.

Palmdale sheriff's officials responded to the deadly scene of the single-vehicle collision on 25th Street East and Joshua Hills Drive shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The 2014 Chevy Camaro was seen split in two at the intersection.

Sheriff's officials said the bright yellow car was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound 25th Street East when it lost control and hit a traffic signal. The impact sheared the Camaro in half and left the car in pieces.

The man and 17-year-old girl inside were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities were not yet released.

Witnesses said the car appeared to be involved in a street race when the crash occurred. Meantime, officials were investigating the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Palmdale Station Traffic Department at (661) 272-2400.
