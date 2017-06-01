NEWS

Man with knife attacks female jogger in Lake Balboa, flees

A woman was assaulted and robbed by a man with a knife in Lake Balboa Thursday night.

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE BALBOA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A woman jogging along a trail in Lake Balboa Thursday night was assaulted and robbed by a man with a knife, police say.

The incident was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. along Burbank Boulevard near Woodley Avenue, where the victim was going for a run.

Authorities said when the woman turned around, a man with a large knife demanded her cellphone, threw her into a bush and leaped on top of her. When the victim began to scream, the suspect fled, authorities said.

The woman suffered only a small cut on her hand and was not hospitalized.

Police said it was not yet known if the man took off on foot or in a vehicle.

A description of the suspect was not immediately released.
