Man with knife attacks female jogger in Lake Balboa, flees

A woman jogging along a trail in Lake Balboa Thursday night was assaulted and robbed by a man with a knife, police say.The incident was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. along Burbank Boulevard near Woodley Avenue, where the victim was going for a run.Authorities said when the woman turned around, a man with a large knife demanded her cellphone, threw her into a bush and leaped on top of her. When the victim began to scream, the suspect fled, authorities said.The woman suffered only a small cut on her hand and was not hospitalized.Police said it was not yet known if the man took off on foot or in a vehicle.A description of the suspect was not immediately released.