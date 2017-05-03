  • BREAKING NEWS Senate panel questions FBI director amid Russia investigation - WATCH LIVE
Man, woman killed in shooting behind Pomona grocery store

A man and a woman were shot and killed Tuesday evening outside a small grocery store in Pomona, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man and a woman were shot and killed Tuesday evening outside a small grocery store in Pomona, authorities said.

Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. to a call of "shots fired" in the area of Ridgeway Street and Barjud Avenue, the Pomona Police Department said in a statement.

The officers found a 37-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds behind the Perez Market, according to the news release. Paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the victims only as Pomona residents.

"It's just sad. They never bothered anybody," said John Jordan, who knew the man and woman. "They sit there, they have a good time, have a couple of beers, just tend to themselves. It's senseless that this has to happen."

Homicide detectives are investigating the killings, for which a motive is unknown.

Surveillance cameras were seen outside the market but it was unclear if they had captured the incident on video.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.
Related Topics:
newsshootingdouble murderhomicidehomicide investigationPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
