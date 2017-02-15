NEWS

Massive tree falls in Pasadena, crushes car, nearly destroys home

EMBED </>More News Videos

A massive tree fell in Pasadena, crushing a car and nearly destroying a home. Officials said they believed recent wet weather may be to blame.

By and Eileen Frere
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
A massive tree crushed a car and nearly destroyed a home after falling in Pasadena late Tuesday evening.

The tree, which was about 5 feet in diameter and 125 feet tall, flattened a car and took out some fencing in the 900 block of N Hill Avenue. There were no injuries or damage to homes reported.

Authorities said they were worried the 100-year-old tree fell after the ground became saturated and the roots gave way.

With more wet weather just days away, officials said they were concerned that the area could see similar incidents.


"With anticipated rain this weekend, too, that is a big fear for us with these trees," Lisa Derderian with the Pasadena Fire Department said. "We really encourage people to do the annual tree trimming and continue to maintain the vegetation around the homes because of situations that could occur like this."

A storm system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Southern California on Friday and Saturday.

Officials urged residents to check and keep an eye on large trees near their homes during the wet weather.
Related Topics:
newstree fallrainstormPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
90-year-old South LA man accused of killing wife with shotgun ID'd
Huntington Beach fisherman hooks 7-ft shark; advisory issued
Toddler killed in drive-by shooting on Chicago's West Side: Police
Harrison Ford involved in incident with passenger jet
More News
Top Stories
Huntington Beach fisherman hooks 7-ft shark; advisory issued
90-year-old South LA man accused of killing wife with shotgun ID'd
Russia denies intelligence contacts with Trump campaign team
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Viola Davis in 'Fences'
Sheriff's unit cracking down on illegal pot shops in LA County
Drug catapult discovered at US-Mexico border
Friend of San Bernardino shooter to plead guilty in aiding terror attack
Show More
How to drive in dense fog
Floyd Mayweather: No deal to fight Conor McGregor, or anyone else
LA to allow homeless to pay parking tickets with community service
Bob Hope family opposing historic status for Toluca Lake home
$2 million in jewelry stolen from Alanis Morissette LA home
More News
Top Video
Huntington Beach fisherman hooks 7-ft shark; advisory issued
Russia denies intelligence contacts with Trump campaign team
South LA man, 90, in custody for alleged shotgun killing of wife
Sheriff's unit cracking down on illegal pot shops in LA County
More Video