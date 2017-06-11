NEWS

Menifee store owners ecstatic over Powerball win

Owners of a Menifee liquor store where a $447 million Powerball ticket was sold were celebrating the win, along with their $1 million dollar bonus for selling the ticket. (KABC)

MENIFEE, Calif. (KABC) --
Owners of a Menifee liquor store where a $447 million Powerball ticket was sold were celebrating the win, along with their $1 million dollar bonus for selling the ticket.

Matthew Alberre said his family, which has owned Marietta Liquor and Deli for 26 years, doesn't know what they will do with their major winnings for selling the lucky ticket.

It's the third time they've had a million-dollar winner, but nothing as big as this.

Alberre said, just like everyone else, they are dying to find out who the lucky person is.

"I've been waiting all day for somebody to show up...We really don't know when he's going to come by, but whoever it was, you know, congratulations," Alberre said. "It's definitely a life-changer for them and us."

The winning numbers were: 32-26-20-38-58 Powerball: 3.

Winners have up to 1 year to claim their prize.

Officials strongly encourage the person who won to sign the back of their ticket, keep it safe and visit one of the nine district office locations as soon as they can.

The estimated prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 30 years. The cash prize would be $273.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

The reason the jackpot has grown so large is that no one has matched all the numbers since April 1. The last drawing was Wednesday.
