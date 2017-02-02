NEWS

Missing Glendale woman's car found in Malibu with keys, phone inside

Authorities search near the car of Elaine Park in Malibu on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. The 20-year-old from Glendale was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
The car of a 20-year-old Glendale woman who has been missing since Saturday was found along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu on Thursday, triggering a search in the area.

Elaine Park, 20, was last seen early Saturday morning and was reported missing on Monday. Her car was found parked along PCH near Corral Canyon with her personal belongings inside along with the keys and her phone.

Park is described as a Korean-American with a thin build, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds, with long brown hair with blond tips. She is known to wear heavy makeup and mascara and has a tattoo of a cow skull on her upper left arm and an additional tattoo on her lower left arm.

Anyone with information about Park's whereabouts is asked to call Glendale police at (818)548-4911.

DEVELOPING: We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
