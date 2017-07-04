  • BREAKING NEWS Huntington Beach 4th of July Parade - WATCH LIVE
Coast Guard finds body of missing swimmer near Rancho Palos Verdes

A Coast Guard helicopter is seen over waters off Rancho Palos Verdes after a report of a swimmer in distress on Monday, July 3, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) --
The U.S. Coast Guard found the body of a swimmer on Tuesday that went missing after struggling in waters off Rancho Palos Verdes the day before.

Authorities said they discovered the body near Seawall Road at 7:40 a.m.

According to the Lomita Sheriff's Station, witnesses on a beach reported a swimmer in distress around 6:45 p.m. on Monday approximately 100 years offshore from Trump National Golf Club.

The swimmer was described as a man in his mid-20s with multiple tattoos, wearing black shorts and black shoes, the Coast Guard said in a statement. He was last seen yelling for help and grasping a pool flotation device.

The swimmer's identity remains unknown. According to the Lomita Sheriff's Station, it is unclear if anybody accompanied the man at the beach.

Officials said two fire department divers searched the water in the area of Portuguese Bend Monday. Several boats and a Coast Guard helicopter were also deployed in the search.
