LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. (KABC) --A couple from Monrovia drowned Friday afternoon while they were out boating on Lake Havasu, authorities said.
Authorities said Esmeralda Gonzalez, 41, and her husband Raul Gonzalez, 44, were on a boat with another man and two children. The boat was floating in an area just west of Crazy Horse Cove.
Esmeralda jumped from the boat to go for a swim and was not wearing a life vest. She then began to panic in the water and Raul jumped in to rescue her. He also was not wearing a life vest, authorities said.
Both of them were seen struggling in the water before they went under and did not resurface. Two off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were able to pull Esmeralda out of the water around 3:25 p.m.
She was brought to the Crazy Horse Docks, but was unconscious and not breathing. The deputies performed CPR on Esmeralda until paramedics arrived. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Raul was still missing and authorities conducted a search. His body was found around 3:45 p.m. about 12 feet deep at the bottom of the lake, authorities said. He was taken to the docks and pronounced dead.
The couple had been married for two years and had a 6-month-old daughter named Lulu, according to a GoFundMe account. Raul was also a leukemia survivor and was in charge of blood drives at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
Authorities believe alcohol may have been a factor in the drowning. Autopsy reports were pending.
The investigation was ongoing.
If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe account, you may go to gofundme.com/raul-and-esmeraldas-services. Family members also said Raul would have wanted those who could help to donate blood to CHLA.