Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen

MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --As authorities continued the search for whoever gunned down an 18-year-old in Monrovia, friends and family remembered the victim as a selfless teen and pleaded for someone to come forward with information.
Oscar Andrew Garcia, who was born and raised in Monrovia, was killed and another teen was wounded in critical condition in a shooting Saturday night.
Authorities are still trying to determine a suspect and motive for the shooting.
Garcia's mother recalled Oscar, the second youngest of the six children she raised on her own, as caring and selfless.
"Oscar was a special boy," she said. "He didn't deserve to die this way."
A memorial for Garcia was created at a local skate park where he used to skateboard. Friends signed a pink skateboard with messages of love for Oscar.
Garcia was a senior at Canyon Oaks High School. He loved photography, and enjoyed taking pictures around his hometown and thought about becoming a professional photographer.
"Like my mom said, he was selfless," said Bryan Garcia, Oscar's brother. "He cared so much about other people. He sometimes went out of his way just to help friends in need."
Oscar's mother had a tearful message for other parents: "Take care of your kids. Love them, hug them. Show them how much you love them, as I did to my lovely Oscar."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Oscar Garcia's family.