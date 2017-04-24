NEWS

Monrovia shooting victim remembered as selfless teen

EMBED </>More News Videos

Friends remembered Monrovia shooting victim Oscar Garcia in a vigil held at his favorite skate park. (KABC)

By
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) --
As authorities continued the search for whoever gunned down an 18-year-old in Monrovia, friends and family remembered the victim as a selfless teen and pleaded for someone to come forward with information.

Oscar Andrew Garcia, who was born and raised in Monrovia, was killed and another teen was wounded in critical condition in a shooting Saturday night.

Authorities are still trying to determine a suspect and motive for the shooting.

Garcia's mother recalled Oscar, the second youngest of the six children she raised on her own, as caring and selfless.

"Oscar was a special boy," she said. "He didn't deserve to die this way."

A memorial for Garcia was created at a local skate park where he used to skateboard. Friends signed a pink skateboard with messages of love for Oscar.

Garcia was a senior at Canyon Oaks High School. He loved photography, and enjoyed taking pictures around his hometown and thought about becoming a professional photographer.

"Like my mom said, he was selfless," said Bryan Garcia, Oscar's brother. "He cared so much about other people. He sometimes went out of his way just to help friends in need."

Oscar's mother had a tearful message for other parents: "Take care of your kids. Love them, hug them. Show them how much you love them, as I did to my lovely Oscar."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Oscar Garcia's family.
Related Topics:
newsgun violenceshootinghomicidehomicide investigationvictimsMonroviaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
$50 Lowe's Mother's Day coupon is a scam, company says
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Bill O'Reilly, 'sad' over firing, returns to podcast
More News
Top Stories
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Writers Guild authorizes strike if contract talks fail
SoCal residents rate President Trump's first 100 days in poll
$50 Lowe's Mother's Day coupon is a scam, company says
Mountain biker missing in OC found dead
Show More
2 teen girls reported missing in North Hills
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
Twins with different skin tones celebrate 1st birthday
Thousands march to commemorate anniversary of Armenian genocide
6.9-magnitude earthquake strikes Chile
More News
Top Video
CA toddler being treated for 'childhood Alzheimer's' in Chicago
LA man accused of trying to lure 13-year-old OC girl over Facebook
Armed man barricaded in DTLA building taken into custody
5-year-old boy remains missing amid frantic search
More Video