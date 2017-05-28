NEWS

More than 115 firefighters battling 'major emergency' brush fire in Brentwood

Smoke rises above Brentwood on Sunday, May 28, 2017, as firefighters battle a brush fire just northwest of the Getty Center. (@maravillaraul22/Twitter)

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
More than 115 firefighters responded to a "major emergency" brush fire in Brentwood on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

By 1:11 p.m., the fire had burned 6-8 acres near the 2900 block of Mandeville Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. No injuries were immediately reported.

Mandeville Canyon is located just northwest of the Getty Center, but it was unclear if the facility or any homes were threatened.

The blaze was burning in heavy brush amid winds of 5-10 mph, the LAFD said.

At least one helicopter was seen performing a water drop over the scene as a massive cloud of smoke rose above L.A.'s Westside.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
