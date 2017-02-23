NEWS

Mother killed in El Sereno hit-and-run crash while carrying 2-year-old son

A woman carrying a child was struck in a hit-and-run in El Sereno.

By ABC7.com staff
EL SERENO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A mother carrying her 2-year-old son at an El Sereno intersection was killed when she was struck by two cars, one of which fled the scene.

The woman, who was identified by the coroner's office as 31-year-old Alicia Bello, was trying to cross Alhambra Avenue just east of Endicott Street when she was struck by a car traveling westbound on Alhambra Avenue around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Los Angeles police said.

Bello was struck on her left side while carrying her son with her right arm. Police said the child was launched approximately 50 feet from his mother and landed near the middle of the road.

Bello was thrown into the eastbound lanes of Alhambra Avenue, where she was struck a second time by a 2004 Nissan Frontier.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene, was questioned and released. The driver of the first car fled without rendering aid. That car was described as possibly a Honda SUV with damage to the left side.

Bello was pronounced dead at the scene. Her child suffered numerous lacerations to his head and was transported to a local hospital for observation, police said. LAPD Capt. Alfonso Lopez described the child as being in "good condition."

Witnesses said the collision sounded like an explosion.

"Nothing like metal on metal, just like a thump," said El Sereno resident Daniel Moran. "Just to see it happen in front of you and think, oh, damn, she's not getting up or she's not moving. It's like ... someone's gone."

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to community members who provide information leading to the hit-and-run driver's identity, arrest and conviction, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact detectives at the LAPD Central Traffic Division at (213) 833-3713. You can also contact police at (877) LAPD-24-7 or Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at (800)222-TIPS.
Related Topics:
newshit and runlapdlos angeles police departmentwoman killedchild injuredcar crashEl SerenoLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
DeVos slams Obama's transgender bathroom rule as 'overreach'
Police in riot gear enter main protest camp for Dakota Access pipeline
California nurses rally for bill on 1st state-run single-payer health plan
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Trump confidant says administration has 'got to slow down,' stop media war
More News
Top Stories
24 arrested in Anaheim protests against off-duty officer
Rains get California out of extreme drought category
Pregnant woman shot in chest in South LA, loses unborn child
Richmond unanimously approves Trump impeachment resolution
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Emma Stone in 'La La Land'
Polar bear cubs featured in 1st video at Columbus Zoo
Republicans who won after rowdy town halls now avoiding them
Show More
Oscar red carpet celeb photo backdrop brought in amid ongoing preps
Winning ticket for $435 million Powerball jackpot sold in Indiana
MLB players' union agrees to pitchless intentional walks
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
Hollywood arsonist seeking new trial on sanity
More News
Photos
Robert Durst murder case: Testimony focuses on mysterious call
Hyundai launches new luxury car brand named Genesis
7-Eleven clerk arrested for allegedly recording woman in OC restroom
Teacher accused of lewd acts with 14-year-old
More Photos