NEWS

New CA restrictions on cellphone use while driving start Jan. 1
EMBED </>More News Videos

A new California law prohibits any use of a device in the hands while driving, including checking GPS. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Tough new restrictions take effect on Jan. 1, 2017 on the use of cellphones while driving in California.

While texting and calling without a hands-free device were already banned, now the restrictions are expanded to any use of a cellphone in a person's hand while operating a vehicle, including checking GPS or changing songs.

"The new law is you basically cannot hold your phone while driving," said attorney Pascal Benyamini, partner with Drinker Biddle & Reath. "You have to mount it on the center console or windshield and it cannot obstruct your view."

"You can tap it with your finger, swipe with your finger. It's a split second. But you can no longer hold it to look at the navigation to decide where you're going. Or scroll through your music to determine what music you're going to pick. So it's really hands-free."

RELATED: New California laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions

Other California laws taking effect in 2017 include expanded restrictions on wage discrimination based on race and ethnicity, as well as an increase in the state minimum wage.

For more on Benyamini's explanation of new laws, see the video above.

Download the free ABC7 Los Angeles app for breaking news, weather and local stories on-the-go
Related Topics:
newslawsgun lawsminimum wagetexting while drivingcellphonecellphone distractions
(Copyright ©2016 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Dozens of cars stolen from car dealership overflow lot in Torrance
Obama Praises Peace During Japanese PM Pearl Harbor Visit
1 killed, 17 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oxnard
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 17 injured in bus-car crash in Anaheim
Suspicious package at Trump Tower found to be backpack with toys
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Dozens of cars stolen from car dealership overflow lot in Torrance
Felon arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Oxnard
Hundreds of hypodermic needles wash up in Newport Beach
Show More
Garry Shandling died from blood clot, coroner says
Rose Parade floats range from surfing dogs to Orlando memorial
Even healthy foods can cause weight gain, nutritionist says
Fierce winds topple big rig on 15 Freeway in Fontana
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet with serenade
More News
Top Video
Carrie Fisher dies days after suffering cardiac arrest
Dozens of cars stolen from car dealership overflow lot in Torrance
Actors, artists and notable figures we lost in 2016
Hundreds of hypodermic needles wash up in Newport Beach
More Video