New videos show fiery plane crash on 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport

John Wayne Airport released two new videos that show the plane crash that happened on the 405 Freeway in June.

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
John Wayne Airport released two new videos that show the plane crash that happened on the 405 Freeway in June.

WATCH: Fiery OC plane crash captured on video

An ABC7 viewer captured the very moment a small airplane crashed on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Friday.


A camera mounted at John Wayne Airport captured the moment the small plane came down on June 30.

The crash was also captured by a camera positioned near a parking lot at the airport.

PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway


The Cessna crashed on the freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard exit shortly after takeoff when the pilot tried coming back to the airport after experiencing a power failure.
Francis Pisano, 62, and Jana Pisano, 55, of Coto de Caza, were seriously injured, but doctors said their prognosis for a full recovery looks very good.

No one else was seriously injured, and no fatalities were reported.
