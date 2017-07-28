SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --John Wayne Airport released two new videos that show the plane crash that happened on the 405 Freeway in June.
A camera mounted at John Wayne Airport captured the moment the small plane came down on June 30.
The crash was also captured by a camera positioned near a parking lot at the airport.
The Cessna crashed on the freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard exit shortly after takeoff when the pilot tried coming back to the airport after experiencing a power failure.
Francis Pisano, 62, and Jana Pisano, 55, of Coto de Caza, were seriously injured, but doctors said their prognosis for a full recovery looks very good.
No one else was seriously injured, and no fatalities were reported.