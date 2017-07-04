SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --The children of the couple who survived a fiery plane crash on the 405 Freeway released a statement, thanking all of those who helped their parents through the harrowing incident.
Francis Pisano, 62, and Jana Pisano, 55, of Coto de Caza, remain in stable condition. Hospital officials say their prognosis for a full recovery looks very good.
Last Friday morning, their small plane went down on the freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard exit near John Wayne Airport.
The couple's son and daughter, Ronnie and Joanna Pisano, released a statement on Monday, saying, "We are truly touched and encouraged by all the thoughts and prayers from our family, friends and the entire community. We would like to thank the off-duty first responders and nurses who stopped to rescue our parents, including John Meffert."
Meffert, an off-duty firefighter, happened to be driving on the freeway when he witnessed the plane crash. He ran toward the fiery wreckage to help.
The Cessna departed from John Wayne that morning, but the pilot declared an emergency and was trying to return to the airport when the crash occurred, the FAA said.
Aside from Pisanos, no one else was seriously injured, and no fatalities were reported.