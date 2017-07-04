NEWS

405 Freeway plane crash survivors' children speak out, thank first responders

EMBED </>More Videos

The children of the couple who survived a fiery plane crash on the 405 Freeway released a statement, thanking all of those who helped their parents through the harrowing incident.

By ABC7.com staff
SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The children of the couple who survived a fiery plane crash on the 405 Freeway released a statement, thanking all of those who helped their parents through the harrowing incident.

WATCH: Fiery OC plane crash captured on video

EMBED More News Videos

An ABC7 viewer captured the very moment a small airplane crashed on the 405 Freeway in Orange County on Friday.

Francis Pisano, 62, and Jana Pisano, 55, of Coto de Caza, remain in stable condition. Hospital officials say their prognosis for a full recovery looks very good.

Last Friday morning, their small plane went down on the freeway near the MacArthur Boulevard exit near John Wayne Airport.

The couple's son and daughter, Ronnie and Joanna Pisano, released a statement on Monday, saying, "We are truly touched and encouraged by all the thoughts and prayers from our family, friends and the entire community. We would like to thank the off-duty first responders and nurses who stopped to rescue our parents, including John Meffert."

Meffert, an off-duty firefighter, happened to be driving on the freeway when he witnessed the plane crash. He ran toward the fiery wreckage to help.

The Cessna departed from John Wayne that morning, but the pilot declared an emergency and was trying to return to the airport when the crash occurred, the FAA said.

Aside from Pisanos, no one else was seriously injured, and no fatalities were reported.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsplane crashI-405John Wayne Airportfreewayaccidentplane accidentrescueOrange CountySanta AnaCoto de Caza
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
2 aboard plane that crashed on 405 Fwy identified
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
Small plane crashes on 405 near John Wayne Airport
Off-duty firefighter, witnesses pull victims from 405 plane crash
Uber driver describes moment plane clipped his car on 405
LISTEN: Mayday call of small plane crashing on 405 Fwy
NEWS
Small town makes big bang as 'fireworks capital of America'
SoCal couple greeted in Portland by anti-CA graffiti
A look at every North Korean missile test this year
North Korea claims to have tested its 1st intercontinental ballistic missile
More News
Top Stories
2 killed in fiery head-on crash in Santa Clarita
Thousands expected at Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade
SoCal couple greeted in Portland by anti-CA graffiti
Internet star Stevie Ryan dies at 33; death ruled suicide
Man catches 964-pound tiger shark, nearly sinks boat
3.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near Frazier Park
Pet of the Week: Manchester Terrier mix named Julie
Show More
SoCal police cracking down on illegal fireworks
North Korea says it tested new missile
Aerial footage shows close-up of humpback whale, calf
Thousands celebrate July 3rd at Moorpark firework event
Transient arrested for allegedly setting OC brush fires
More News
Top Video
Thousands expected at Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade
2 killed in fiery head-on crash in Santa Clarita
SoCal couple greeted in Portland by anti-CA graffiti
Pet of the Week: Manchester Terrier mix named Julie
More Video