NoHo DACA recipient detained by border patrol over allegations of 'smuggling'

A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, who is supposed to be protected from deportation, was detained by the San Diego Border Patrol. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient, who is supposed to be protected from deportation, was detained by the San Diego Border Patrol.

Jesus Arreola-Robles, 22, of North Hollywood, has been in federal custody for 13 days and was moved from the arrest point near the border to Arizona over to Folkston, Georgia.

Joseph Porta, the lawyer for the "dreamer," publicly poured out his frustrations to the media at a Coalition for Humane Immigration Rights of Los Angeles conference.

Arreola-Robles' family describes him as having a "squeaky clean" record, which he had to have in order to maintain his status as a DACA recipient.

Porta said trying to reach Arreola-Robles has been difficult, especially when using a federal tracking system that supplies information about detainees.

"There's been times where we locate him on the computer and 20 minutes later it says he's no longer detained by ICE agents. It's very troublesome because it's preventing me from speaking to my client," he said.

Eyewitness News contacted ICE and then the border patrol for comment. Agents said Arreola-Robles was arrested with another person and that he was suspected of being involved in an alien smuggling activity on State Route 94 in Campo, California, located along the Mexican border.

Porta, who knows about the allegations against Robles, said he is shocked but still needs to speak with his client in order to organize a defense.

Arreola-Robles, who dropped out of college, found work as an Uber driver and at Hollywood's Chateau Marmont. He was brought to the U.S. when he was a little more than 1 year old. Both of his parents are legal U.S. residents.

Anyone who has been arrested has the right to remain silent, speak to an attorney and does not have to sign any documents.
